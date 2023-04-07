Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 31,753 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,753 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 4.59% of Century Casinos worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,679. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.53. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

