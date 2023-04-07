Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 37,255 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Maximus worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 239,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.