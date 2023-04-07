Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 41,200 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Radware comprises about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 4.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 219.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 927,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 63,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,356. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,228.00, a PEG ratio of 334.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radware Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

