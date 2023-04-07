Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,436 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Ingevity makes up approximately 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.96% of Ingevity worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NGVT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

