Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rambus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,263,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $2,672,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 512,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,414. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

