Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Articles

