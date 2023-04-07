Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $16,961.87 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

