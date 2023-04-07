Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.70. 363,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.48.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

