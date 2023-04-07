Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.70 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.48. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.