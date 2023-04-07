Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

INVZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,828. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $413.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innoviz Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.