Roth Mkm Lowers Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target to $3.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.85.

Local Bounti Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Local Bounti Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the third quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

