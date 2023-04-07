Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 775 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.62) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 840 ($10.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 780 ($9.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.08) to GBX 650 ($8.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 743 ($9.23).

HSBC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 562.90 ($6.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 592.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.48. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.12).

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HSBC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($415,923.14). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

