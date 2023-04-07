Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$10.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWHUF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.