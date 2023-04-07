Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE RCL opened at $61.28 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
