Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE RCL opened at $61.28 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

