RPC (NYSE:RES) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Susquehanna

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

RPC (NYSE:RESGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $7.77 on Monday. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC (NYSE:RESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

