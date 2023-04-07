RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.