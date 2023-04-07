RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
RPM International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
RPM International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.
Institutional Trading of RPM International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
