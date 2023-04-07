Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $1.69 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00006040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $33,098.78 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.71181035 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

