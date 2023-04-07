RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RXO will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

