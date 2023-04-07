Ryan Martins Sells 8,721 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $800,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $21,326.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

