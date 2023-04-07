Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

SBR opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

