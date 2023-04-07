Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SB stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $437.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

