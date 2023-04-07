Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

