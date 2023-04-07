Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00.

Upstart Trading Up 1.1 %

UPST opened at $16.98 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.