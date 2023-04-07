Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.65

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €87.65 ($95.27) and traded as high as €100.34 ($109.07). Sanofi shares last traded at €99.60 ($108.26), with a volume of 1,749,454 shares.
Sanofi Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.75.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
