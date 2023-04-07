Sayan Chakraborty Sells 8,836 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $196.81. 2,373,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.21.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.