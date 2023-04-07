Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $29.34 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

