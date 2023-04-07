Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 611,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

