Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is McAdam LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 375,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,402. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

