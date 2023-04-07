Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Cut by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 853,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,050. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.