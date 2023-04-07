Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 834,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $74.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

