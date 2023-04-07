Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 834,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,360. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $74.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

