Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 64,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 538,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 537,568 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

