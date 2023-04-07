Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.63. 495,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

