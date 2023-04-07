Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.10.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

