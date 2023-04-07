Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

AEM stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

