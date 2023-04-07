Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.58.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

STX opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.