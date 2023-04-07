Secret Trading Up 168.1% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Secret has a market cap of $35.39 million and $71,848.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 168.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00152418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00037247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.01418648 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,054.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.