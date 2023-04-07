ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

