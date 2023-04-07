Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.00. 2,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Servotronics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Brent D. Baird bought 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,271.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 268,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.