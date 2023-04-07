Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $45.35. 11,908,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,045. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

