Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 260.6% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

