Sicart Associates LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $272.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

