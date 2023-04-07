Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

