Sicart Associates LLC Sells 7,718 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.27 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

