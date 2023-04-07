Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $24,181,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

