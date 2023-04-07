Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $26.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

