Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $355.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

