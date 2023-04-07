Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.