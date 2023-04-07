Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

