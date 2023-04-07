Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

